Police arrest man after collision with four parked vehicles on Eastbourne road

On Sunday, March 9, police tracked a ‘suspicious’ vehicle to Willingdon Road in the town.

Police said that officers pursued the vehicle to Larkspur Drive where the driver of the car collided into the parked cars before exiting his vehicle.

A police spokesperson confirmed that officers deployed a taser and subsequently arrested a man in his 50s following the incident.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “On Sunday, March 9 at around 8.20pm, officers were made aware of a suspicious vehicle in the area, which they tracked to Willingdon Road, Eastbourne.

“The vehicle was pursued to Larkspur Drive in Eastbourne, where the driver of the vehicle, a black Mercedes, collided into four parked vehicles, before the driver then decamped.

“A taser was deployed and a man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, driving whilst disqualified and dangerous driving.

“No one was injured during the collisions.

“We are asking that anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage that could assist the investigation contacts police.

“You can make a report online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1090 of 09/03.”

1 . Police arrest man after colliding with four parked vehicles on Eastbourne road Police arrest man after colliding with four parked vehicles on Eastbourne road Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . Police arrest man after colliding with four parked vehicles on Eastbourne road Police arrest man after colliding with four parked vehicles on Eastbourne road Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . Police arrest man after colliding with four parked vehicles on Eastbourne road Police arrest man after colliding with four parked vehicles on Eastbourne road Photo: Sussex News and Pictures