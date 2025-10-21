Police arrest man wanted for failing to attend court and series of shoplifting offences in Horsham

Sussex Police have arrested a man wanted for failing to attend court and for a series of shoplifting offences in Horsham.

The force confirmed that previously wanted Daniel Rogers, 34, was arrested on Monday, October 27.

Police thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm that previously wanted Daniel Rogers has been arrested.

“This follows our previous appeal to locate the 34-year-old wanted for failing to attend court and for a series of shoplifting offences in Horsham.

“We thank the public for their assistance in locating him.”