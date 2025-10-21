Police arrest man wanted for failing to attend court and series of shoplifting offences in Horsham

By Matt Pole
Published 21st Oct 2025, 18:18 GMT
Updated 27th Oct 2025, 13:24 GMT
Sussex World Morning Update Monday 27 October, 2025
Sussex Police have arrested a man wanted for failing to attend court and for a series of shoplifting offences in Horsham.

The force confirmed that previously wanted Daniel Rogers, 34, was arrested on Monday, October 27.

Most Popular

Police thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm that previously wanted Daniel Rogers has been arrested.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sussex Police have arrested a man wanted for failing to attend court and for a series of shoplifting offences in Horsham. Picture contributedplaceholder image
Sussex Police have arrested a man wanted for failing to attend court and for a series of shoplifting offences in Horsham. Picture contributed

“This follows our previous appeal to locate the 34-year-old wanted for failing to attend court and for a series of shoplifting offences in Horsham.

“We thank the public for their assistance in locating him.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice