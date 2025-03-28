Police arrest man wanted on recall to prison following public appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Police have arrested a man wanted on recall to prison following a public appeal.

Police issued a public appeal to try and help track down Alex Nash, 32, who was known by the force to have links to Bognor, Chichester and Littlehampton.

On Friday, March 28, police confirmed that Nash had been located and arrested and thanked the public for their help.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are pleased to report that previously wanted Alex Nash has been located and arrested.

“It follows our appeal issued yesterday (March 27) to locate the 32-year-old.

“Nash was wanted on recall to prison.

“Officers have thanked the public for their help and support to locate him.”