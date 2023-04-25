Police have arrested and charged a man with 23 counts of theft in East Sussex.

Stephen Wood, 33, of no fixed address, was arrested on Monday (April 24) having been sought by officers in relation to a number of offences in Eastbourne and Wealden.

Wood was charged with 23 shoplifting offences and has been remanded in custody to appear before Brighton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (April 25).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Inspector Di Lewis said: “Business crime is something we take very seriously as we understand the financial and emotional impact it can have on people who are working hard to provide a service in our community.

Police have arrested and charged a man with 23 counts of theft in East Sussex.