Police arrest more than 100 people across Crawley and Mid Sussex in seven days

By Matt Pole
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 10:59 BST
Sussex Police have arrested more than 100 people across Crawley and Mid Sussex in seven days, a police spokesperson confirmed.

The force said offences included drink and drugs driving, criminal damage, and burglary.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Over the past seven days 101 people have been arrested across #Crawley and #MidSussex

“These are just a few of the offences:

Sussex Police have arrested ‘101 people’ across Crawley and Mid Sussex over the past seven days, a police spokesperson confirmed. Picture courtesy of Sussex Policeplaceholder image
  • Burglary
  • Robbery
  • Theft from shops
  • Criminal Damage
  • Drink /Drugs driving
  • Recall to prison and Wanted on warrant

“If you’ve witnessed or been a victim of crime please report it to us, by calling 101 or report online here https://orlo.uk/U4I8S or in an emergency call 999.”

