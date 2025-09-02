Police arrest more than 100 people across Crawley and Mid Sussex in seven days

Sussex Police have arrested more than 100 people across Crawley and Mid Sussex in seven days, a police spokesperson confirmed.

The force said offences included drink and drugs driving, criminal damage, and burglary.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Over the past seven days 101 people have been arrested across #Crawley and #MidSussex

“These are just a few of the offences:

Burglary

Robbery

Theft from shops

Criminal Damage

Drink /Drugs driving

Recall to prison and Wanted on warrant

“If you’ve witnessed or been a victim of crime please report it to us, by calling 101 or report online here https://orlo.uk/U4I8S or in an emergency call 999.”