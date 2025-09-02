Police arrest more than 100 people across Crawley and Mid Sussex in seven days
Sussex Police have arrested more than 100 people across Crawley and Mid Sussex in seven days, a police spokesperson confirmed.
The force said offences included drink and drugs driving, criminal damage, and burglary.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Over the past seven days 101 people have been arrested across #Crawley and #MidSussex
“These are just a few of the offences:
- Burglary
- Robbery
- Theft from shops
- Criminal Damage
- Drink /Drugs driving
- Recall to prison and Wanted on warrant
“If you’ve witnessed or been a victim of crime please report it to us, by calling 101 or report online here https://orlo.uk/U4I8S or in an emergency call 999.”