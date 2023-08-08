Police have arrested three men on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Brighton on Sunday morning (August 6).

Emergency services were called to First Avenue at around 2am to reports of a man with serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three men from Brighton, aged 28, 38 and 48, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and have since been released on police bail.

Police have arrested three men on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Brighton on Sunday morning (August 6).

Detective Inspector Sharon Ford said: “This was a serious assault that could have had tragic consequences.

“Emergency services responded promptly and we were able to swiftly take three people into custody. An investigation is now underway and there has been an increased police presence in the area. A fourth man is sought in relation to this investigation.