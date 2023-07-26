NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Police arrest two teenagers minutes after Pulborough meeting on rising crime

Police arrested two teenagers for suspected drug offences in Pulborough – just minutes after attending a community meeting with the area’s MP about rising crime.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 26th Jul 2023, 16:45 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 16:45 BST

The officers had met with Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith, local councillors, housing officials and neighbourhood wardens on Friday following concerns raised by residents about frequent anti-social behaviour in Pulborough.

They discussed ways of better dealing with repeated incidents of vandalism and drugs related behaviour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The police officers gave a clear message that residents should always report incidents if they witnessed any illegal activity, stressing it was only through reporting that Sussex Police could build a pattern of activity and apply more resources.

Most Popular
Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith at a community meeting with police officers in Pulborough on FridayArundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith at a community meeting with police officers in Pulborough on Friday
Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith at a community meeting with police officers in Pulborough on Friday

Immediately after the meeting, the officers stopped and arrested two youths on illegal electric scooters in Lower Street.

MP Andrew Griffith MP said: “It was a timely result for Sussex Police, following our meeting to discuss the very issue of anti-social behaviour and drug dealing/drug use in Pulborough. Instant action!

“A minority of people are making life uncomfortable for other residents and which is why I thought it was important to address this by calling a community meeting with the local groups who can make a difference. But they need residents in Pulborough to report any illegal activity that they see.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said today: “We can confirm police stopped two youths on e-scooters in Lower Street, Pulborough, about 1.20pm on July 21.

“A 17-year-old boy from Billingshurst was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis.

“A 16-year-old boy from Billingshurst was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon – a knuckle duster – in public.

“Both suspects have been released on bail until 21 October, pending further enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A quantity of cannabis was seized. Two e-scooters were also seized, and any traffic-related offences remain under investigation.”

Have you read? In pictures: Five-bedroom modern Sussex family home with swimming pool, gym and home office

New proposals to demolish Sussex village church to make way for housing

During the earlier meeting, the group heard that an order has recently been put in place meaning there would be a greater police presence in and around Pulborough to act as a deterrent to anti-social behaviour.

And Pulborough Parish Council says it will now be reviewing locations of CCTV cameras to monitor known places where the trading and consumption of illegal substances takes place.