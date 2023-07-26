Police arrested two teenagers for suspected drug offences in Pulborough – just minutes after attending a community meeting with the area’s MP about rising crime.

The officers had met with Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith, local councillors, housing officials and neighbourhood wardens on Friday following concerns raised by residents about frequent anti-social behaviour in Pulborough.

They discussed ways of better dealing with repeated incidents of vandalism and drugs related behaviour.

The police officers gave a clear message that residents should always report incidents if they witnessed any illegal activity, stressing it was only through reporting that Sussex Police could build a pattern of activity and apply more resources.

Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith at a community meeting with police officers in Pulborough on Friday

Immediately after the meeting, the officers stopped and arrested two youths on illegal electric scooters in Lower Street.

MP Andrew Griffith MP said: “It was a timely result for Sussex Police, following our meeting to discuss the very issue of anti-social behaviour and drug dealing/drug use in Pulborough. Instant action!

“A minority of people are making life uncomfortable for other residents and which is why I thought it was important to address this by calling a community meeting with the local groups who can make a difference. But they need residents in Pulborough to report any illegal activity that they see.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said today: “We can confirm police stopped two youths on e-scooters in Lower Street, Pulborough, about 1.20pm on July 21.

“A 17-year-old boy from Billingshurst was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis.

“A 16-year-old boy from Billingshurst was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon – a knuckle duster – in public.

“Both suspects have been released on bail until 21 October, pending further enquiries.

“A quantity of cannabis was seized. Two e-scooters were also seized, and any traffic-related offences remain under investigation.”

During the earlier meeting, the group heard that an order has recently been put in place meaning there would be a greater police presence in and around Pulborough to act as a deterrent to anti-social behaviour.