Police arrest woman who failed to appear in court in Worthing

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 16th Jun 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2025, 12:42 BST
The police have found and arrested a wanted woman in Worthing.

Sussex Police shared a social media appeal on Monday afternoon (June 16).

This asked the public for information of the whereabouts of a Worthing-based woman, aged 39, who was wanted for arrest.

She was wanted for ‘failing to appear’ at Worthing Magistrates Court last month, police said.

"Anyone with information or knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact us,” the appeal added.

The police posted an update on Tuesday morning, confirming that officers had ‘now arrested’ the wanted woman, adding: “Thank you to all who shared the appeal.”

