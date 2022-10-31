Police assaulted after reports of counterfeit money being used at Brighton bar
Following an arrest for using fake currency at a bar, two men attacked police officers in the early hours of the morning on October 30.
Officers were called to the Zahara a bar in Brighton’s East Street after hearing reports of the use of fake twenty pounds notes.
Upon being detained by police, a man became combative with officers and resisted arrest. A second man was detained when he attacked an officer in an attempt to interfere.
A significant police presence was present at the scene of the incident, which happened at around 2am.
Most Popular
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Several of the notes used at the bar were found to be fake and were collected for further examination.”
A man, 21, from south Croydon was arrested by police on suspicion of using counterfeit currency, assaulting an emergency worker, obstructing or resisting arrest and possession of Class A drugs.
A second man, 25, from Epsom was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.