NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Police attend incident in St Leonards Warrior Square station area

Police are currently at St Leonards Warrior Square station and the surrounding area this evening (Thursday, June 15) due to an incident.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 15th Jun 2023, 18:30 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 18:31 BST

Several police cars were spotted there, with officers speaking to members of the public on both platforms at the station at around 6pm.

A witness said around 50 officers were in the area.

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.

Police cars by St Leonards Warrior Square stationPolice cars by St Leonards Warrior Square station
Police cars by St Leonards Warrior Square station
Most Popular

We will have more on this story as we get it.