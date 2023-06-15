Police attend incident in St Leonards Warrior Square station area
Police are currently at St Leonards Warrior Square station and the surrounding area this evening (Thursday, June 15) due to an incident.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 15th Jun 2023, 18:30 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 18:31 BST
Several police cars were spotted there, with officers speaking to members of the public on both platforms at the station at around 6pm.
A witness said around 50 officers were in the area.
Sussex Police has been approached for comment.
We will have more on this story as we get it.