Sussex Police news.

Sussex Police officers are ‘aware’ of dangerous e-bike riders in Chichester City Centre after receiving a number of reports, a spokesperson has said.

"We have recently received a number of reports regarding e-bikes being illegally and dangerously driven in and around the city centre,” the full statement says.

"We would like to reassure the public that we are aware of this, and encourage anybody who may have concerns to report this to us online or via 101.”