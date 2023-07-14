NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Police being investigations after Brighton man taken to hospital following suspected stabbing

Police have opened up an urgent investigation after a man was believed to have been stabbed in Brighton this afternoon (July 14).
By Frankie Elliott
Published 14th Jul 2023, 17:56 BST
Officers responded to a report of a man having been assaulted in Whitehawk Close at around 12:45pm.Officers responded to a report of a man having been assaulted in Whitehawk Close at around 12:45pm.
Officers responded to a report of a man having been assaulted in Whitehawk Close at around 12:45pm.

Officers responded to a report of a man having been assaulted in Whitehawk Close at around 12:45pm.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, believed to have been caused by a bladed weapon.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Rail strikes: Sussex passengers advised to plan ahead and check every journey

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “An urgent investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances of the situation and locate any suspects.

“The public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area at this time.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 675 of 14/07.”