Police being investigations after Brighton man taken to hospital following suspected stabbing

Officers responded to a report of a man having been assaulted in Whitehawk Close at around 12:45pm.
The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, believed to have been caused by a bladed weapon.
A police spokesperson said: “An urgent investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances of the situation and locate any suspects.
“The public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area at this time.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 675 of 14/07.”