Police being investigations after Brighton man taken to hospital following suspected stabbing

Police have opened up an urgent investigation after a man was believed to have been stabbed in Brighton this afternoon (July 14).

Officers responded to a report of a man having been assaulted in Whitehawk Close at around 12:45pm.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, believed to have been caused by a bladed weapon.

A police spokesperson said: “An urgent investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances of the situation and locate any suspects.

“The public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area at this time.