In a statement, Eastbourne said: “Can you help us solve a £3,000 bicycle theft?
“We are looking to identify these people as part of an investigation into the incident in Eastbourne in April.
“Two bikes worth around £3,000 were reported stolen from a property in Trossachs Close overnight on Friday, April 14.
“An investigation has been ongoing and officers believe the individuals in this footage – captured on CCTV in nearby Pentland Close – will be able to help with their enquiries.
“If you recognise them, saw anything suspicious or have relevant footage, please contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1111 of 15/04.”