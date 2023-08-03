BREAKING
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection

Police call for witnesses in £3,000 bike theft in Eastbourne

Sussex Police officers have appealed for witnesses as part of an investigation into a £3,000 bicycle theft.
By Sam Pole
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 13:50 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 13:51 BST

In a statement, Eastbourne said: “Can you help us solve a £3,000 bicycle theft?

“We are looking to identify these people as part of an investigation into the incident in Eastbourne in April.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Two bikes worth around £3,000 were reported stolen from a property in Trossachs Close overnight on Friday, April 14.

Most Popular
Sussex Police officers have appealed for witnesses as part of an investigation into a £3,000 bicycle theft. Picture: Sussex PoliceSussex Police officers have appealed for witnesses as part of an investigation into a £3,000 bicycle theft. Picture: Sussex Police
Sussex Police officers have appealed for witnesses as part of an investigation into a £3,000 bicycle theft. Picture: Sussex Police

“An investigation has been ongoing and officers believe the individuals in this footage – captured on CCTV in nearby Pentland Close – will be able to help with their enquiries.

“If you recognise them, saw anything suspicious or have relevant footage, please contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1111 of 15/04.”