Sussex Police officers have appealed for witnesses as part of an investigation into a £3,000 bicycle theft.

“We are looking to identify these people as part of an investigation into the incident in Eastbourne in April.

“Two bikes worth around £3,000 were reported stolen from a property in Trossachs Close overnight on Friday, April 14.

Sussex Police officers have appealed for witnesses as part of an investigation into a £3,000 bicycle theft. Picture: Sussex Police

“An investigation has been ongoing and officers believe the individuals in this footage – captured on CCTV in nearby Pentland Close – will be able to help with their enquiries.