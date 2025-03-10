‘At least three people’ suffered facial injuries after a brawl in Arundel, the police have said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said officers received ‘reports of an altercation’ involving a ‘number of people’ in Lyminster Road around 10.30pm on Saturday (March 8).

"Officers attended the scene, where at least three people had sustained facial injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our enquiries are ongoing at this time, and anyone with any information about the incident is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 1493 of 08/03.”

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.