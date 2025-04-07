Police called to 'disturbance' at flats in Horsham
Police were called to a block of flats in Horsham following a ‘disturbance’ at around 3am today (Monday April 7).
Officers say that a number of people are reported to have smashed a window at a property in Arthur Road before fleeing the scene.
A spokesperson said: “The investigation is ongoing, and there has been an increased police presence at the block of flats to provide further reassurance.
“Witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam footage in the area at the time is asked to report it to us.
“Information can be reported on the Sussex Police website or by calling 101 and quote serial 92 of 07/04.”