Police called to 'disturbance' at flats in Horsham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police were called to a block of flats in Horsham following a ‘disturbance’ at around 3am today (Monday April 7).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers say that a number of people are reported to have smashed a window at a property in Arthur Road before fleeing the scene.

A spokesperson said: “The investigation is ongoing, and there has been an increased police presence at the block of flats to provide further reassurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam footage in the area at the time is asked to report it to us.

“Information can be reported on the Sussex Police website or by calling 101 and quote serial 92 of 07/04.”