Police called to incident in West Sussex town in middle of night

By Richard Gladstone
Published 19th Aug 2024, 07:15 BST
Police were called to an incident in the middle of the night in a West Sussex town.

Several police cars, as well as a police van, were seen in the street at around 2am this morning (Monday, August 19).

Police officers were also spotted in the street.

The incident happened in Westbrooke Way, Southwick.

Sussex Police has been approached for a comment.

We will have more on this story as we get it.

Police at the scene during the night. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

1. Westbrooke Way Southwick Incident 1.jpg

Police at the scene during the night. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Police at the scene during the night. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

2. Westbrooke Way Southwick Incident 3.jpg

Police at the scene during the night. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Police at the scene during the night. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

3. Westbrooke Way Southwick Incident 5.jpg

Police at the scene during the night. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Police at the scene during the night. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

4. Westbrooke Way Southwick Incident 2.jpg

Police at the scene during the night. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page