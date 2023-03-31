Edit Account-Sign Out
Police called to Lancing park after report of 13-year-old 'making threats with a knife'

Police officers detained a suspect in Lancing after receiving a report that a teenage boy was threatening someone with a knife.

By Sam Morton
Published 31st Mar 2023, 07:54 BST

Sussex Police said ‘enquiries are ongoing’ following the incident around 5.30pm on Wednesday (March 29).

A spokesperson said on Thursday evening: “Police received a report of a 13-year-old boy making threats with a knife towards a person known to him in Brooklands Park, Lancing.

“Officers attended the scene and detained the suspect, who was not found in possession of any weapons.

Sussex Police officers in Brooklands Park, Lancing.after receiving a report of a 13-year-old boy 'making threats with a knife''
“Arrangements were made for him to be taken home and officers later engaged with the informant.”

