Police officers detained a suspect in Lancing after receiving a report that a teenage boy was threatening someone with a knife.

Sussex Police said ‘enquiries are ongoing’ following the incident around 5.30pm on Wednesday (March 29).

A spokesperson said on Thursday evening: “Police received a report of a 13-year-old boy making threats with a knife towards a person known to him in Brooklands Park, Lancing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers attended the scene and detained the suspect, who was not found in possession of any weapons.

Sussex Police officers in Brooklands Park, Lancing.after receiving a report of a 13-year-old boy 'making threats with a knife''

“Arrangements were made for him to be taken home and officers later engaged with the informant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad