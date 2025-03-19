A man has been arrested ‘on suspicion of breaching police bail conditions’, after officers were called to a school in Shoreham for the second time in seven days.

Adur and Worthing Police revealed last week that officers were ‘aware of concerns’, about a man ‘acting suspiciously’, outside a primary school in Shoreham.

A social media statement read: "Officers attended Buckingham Road shortly before 9am on Tuesday, March 18, after a report that a school pupil had been assaulted, no physical injuries were sustained.

“We can confirm that a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of common assault and of possession of cannabis.”

Police said the man had been bailed with ‘strict conditions not to be in the area’, pending further enquiries.

The statement continued: “We are working closely with partners including Buckingham Park Primary School, to ensure children are appropriately safeguarded.

“Officers will continue to carry out patrols in the area to provide further reassurance.”

Officers were called to the school once again around 2.45pm on Tuesday, March 25, Sussex Police confirmed.

A spokesperson added: “We can confirm that a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of breaching police bail conditions.

“He has been bailed while police enquiries continue.”

Anyone with further concerns is asked to report suspicious activity to Sussex Police, by calling 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.