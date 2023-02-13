Edit Account-Sign Out
Police called to The Esplanade in Bognor Regis after man falls from a building

Police officers and other emergency services remain at The Esplanade in Bognor Regis today (February 13) after a man fell from a building this morning.

By Connor Gormley
2 minutes ago
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 3:12pm

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said the incident took place at 9am this morning after receiving the initial reports.

"Police and multi-agency partners remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances,” they continued.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 256 of 13/02.”

Sussex Police.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said teams were called at about 9.11am to assist Sussex Police officers. One fire engine was called to the scene and booked away at about midday.

More on this as we have it.

