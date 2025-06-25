Police carry out checks on notorious roads for speeding in Horsham district

Police community support officers have been carrying out speed checks in the Horsham district.

Horsham Police said PCSO Fontyn was in Slinfold last week, conducting speed checks in the area.

"[This was] due to residents’ concerns and reports of anti-social driving and speeding in the village,” a social media post read.

"During the hour he spoke to four road users and provided words of advise regarding their speed.

“One driver was issued a Section 59 for anti-social driving, where if it occurs again within twelve months, the vehicle could be seized."

Meanwhile, PCSO Laws and PCSO Mill conducted speed checks on the A281 – ‘just south of The Crabtree Pub’ – where the limit is 40mph.

“During the hour they recorded an average speed of 33mph, with the lowest being 24mph and the highest being 53mph,” Horsham Police revealed.

"If you are experiencing antisocial driving or speeding in your area, please report this to us at www.operationcrackdown.org.”

