Police have carried out checks on a St Leonards road this week after residents voice concerns over speeding drivers.

A Hastings Police spokesperson said: "Following reports from local residents about speeding concerns in the area, officers conducted a Speed Indicator Device (SID) operation at the top of Battle Road, St Leonards."

They added: "We’re committed to keeping our roads safe, and this kind of proactive monitoring helps us respond directly to community feedback. The SID allows us to assess traffic behaviour and identify areas where further action or education may be needed.

"Thank you to everyone who continues to drive responsibly. Your awareness and care make a real difference to the safety of our neighbourhoods. We’ll continue to be visible and responsive, because prevention and education are just as important as enforcement.​"