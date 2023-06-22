Police charge man for causing ‘grievous bodily harm’ following East Sussex village altercation

Police have charged a man with causing grievous bodily harm following an incident in an East Sussex village on Tuesday, June 20.

Officers were called to Beaufort Road, Horam at around 10.30pm to reports of an altercation between a group of people, in which a property was damaged.

Police said that the group moved into nearby Tollwood Road, where a woman in her 20s was assaulted by a man with a bladed weapon, suffering serious injuries.

Thirty-three-year-old Liam Richardson, of no fixed address, was arrested shortly after and has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm, possession of a bladed article and criminal damage.

He has been remanded in custody while the investigation continues.