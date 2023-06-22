NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel

Police charge man for causing ‘grievous bodily harm’ following East Sussex village altercation

Police have charged a man with causing grievous bodily harm following an incident in an East Sussex village on Tuesday, June 20.
By Sam Pole
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 17:53 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 17:54 BST

Officers were called to Beaufort Road, Horam at around 10.30pm to reports of an altercation between a group of people, in which a property was damaged.

Police said that the group moved into nearby Tollwood Road, where a woman in her 20s was assaulted by a man with a bladed weapon, suffering serious injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thirty-three-year-old Liam Richardson, of no fixed address, was arrested shortly after and has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm, possession of a bladed article and criminal damage.

Most Popular
Police have charged a man with causing grievous bodily harm following an incident in an East Sussex village on Tuesday, June 20.  Photo: Sussex PolicePolice have charged a man with causing grievous bodily harm following an incident in an East Sussex village on Tuesday, June 20.  Photo: Sussex Police
Police have charged a man with causing grievous bodily harm following an incident in an East Sussex village on Tuesday, June 20.  Photo: Sussex Police

He has been remanded in custody while the investigation continues.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, has relevant video footage or any information that could help to contact us online or via 101, quoting Operation Shipley.