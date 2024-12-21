Police ‘concerned’ for missing Addlestone man with links to West Byfleet, Weybridge, Guildford and Littlehampton
Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding 58-year-old Clifford from Addlestone.
Clifford has not been seen since last Thursday (December 12).
He is described by Surrey Police as a White man and around 5'7".
He was last seen wearing a navy-blue quilted jacket and black trousers, the force added.
He has links to West Byfleet, Weybridge, Guildford and Littlehampton, according to Surrey Police.
A Surrey Police spokesperson said: “We are concerned for Clifford’s welfare, so if you see him or know anything that could help us find him, please contact us quoting PR/45240143434.”