Police ‘concerned’ for missing Addlestone man with links to West Byfleet, Weybridge, Guildford and Littlehampton

Surrey Police are ‘concerned’ for a missing man from Addlestone.

Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding 58-year-old Clifford from Addlestone.

Clifford has not been seen since last Thursday (December 12).

He is described by Surrey Police as a White man and around 5'7".

Picture courtesy of Surrey Police

He was last seen wearing a navy-blue quilted jacket and black trousers, the force added.

He has links to West Byfleet, Weybridge, Guildford and Littlehampton, according to Surrey Police.

A Surrey Police spokesperson said: “We are concerned for Clifford’s welfare, so if you see him or know anything that could help us find him, please contact us quoting PR/45240143434.”