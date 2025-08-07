Police 'concerned' for missing Chichester teen with links to Worthing, Horsham, Crawley, Brighton and Eastbourne

Sussex Police are 'concerned' for a missing Chichester teen with links to Worthing, Horsham, Crawley, Brighton and Eastbourne.

The force are searching for 17-year-old Nelly Rose, was last seen in in the city on Sunday evening (September 7).

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Have you seen Nelly-Rose, 17, who has been reported missing from Chichester?

“She was last seen in in the city on Sunday evening (7 September) .

Can you help locate Nelly-Rose who is missing from Chichester? Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“Nelly-Rose is 5’5”, with long dark brown hair.

“She has links to Worthing, Horsham, Crawley, Brighton and Eastbourne.

“Officers are concerned for her welfare.

“If you have seen her or know where she is, please call 101 quoting serial 70 of 08/09.”

