Police 'concerned' for missing Chichester teen with links to Worthing, Horsham, Crawley, Brighton and Eastbourne

By Matt Pole
Published 7th Aug 2025, 16:49 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2025, 17:20 BST
Sussex Police are 'concerned' for a missing Chichester teen with links to Worthing, Horsham, Crawley, Brighton and Eastbourne.

The force are searching for 17-year-old Nelly Rose, was last seen in in the city on Sunday evening (September 7).

Most Popular

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Have you seen Nelly-Rose, 17, who has been reported missing from Chichester?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“She was last seen in in the city on Sunday evening (7 September) .

Can you help locate Nelly-Rose who is missing from Chichester? Picture courtesy of Sussex Policeplaceholder image
Can you help locate Nelly-Rose who is missing from Chichester? Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“Nelly-Rose is 5’5”, with long dark brown hair.

“She has links to Worthing, Horsham, Crawley, Brighton and Eastbourne.

“Officers are concerned for her welfare.

“If you have seen her or know where she is, please call 101 quoting serial 70 of 08/09.”

We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk.

Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Letters to the editor, public notices, advertising/commercial queries and general queries are still best sent to us via email in the way you have done and this will be passed to the appropriate person.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice