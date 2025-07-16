Police ‘concerned’ for missing Crawley man

By Matt Pole
Published 16th Jul 2025, 16:26 BST
Sussex Police are ‘concerned’ for the welfare of a missing man from Crawley.

Police are seeking to locate 39-year-old Tom.

The force have asked the public to dial 999 if they see him.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are searching for Tom, who is missing from Crawley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police are searching for Tom, who is missing from Crawley. Picture courtesy of Sussex Policeplaceholder image
Police are searching for Tom, who is missing from Crawley. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“Tom is 39, around 5’10”, slim build and has short grey hair and a beard.

“He is likely to be on foot.

“Officers are concerned for Tom’s welfare.

“If you see Tom, call 999 quoting reference 479 of 16/07.”

We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk.

Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.

Letters to the editor, public notices, advertising/commercial queries and general queries are still best sent to us via email in the way you have done and this will be passed to the appropriate person.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice