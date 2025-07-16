Police ‘concerned’ for missing Crawley man

Sussex Police are ‘concerned’ for the welfare of a missing man from Crawley.

Police are seeking to locate 39-year-old Tom.

The force have asked the public to dial 999 if they see him.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are searching for Tom, who is missing from Crawley.

“Tom is 39, around 5’10”, slim build and has short grey hair and a beard.

“He is likely to be on foot.

“Officers are concerned for Tom’s welfare.

“If you see Tom, call 999 quoting reference 479 of 16/07.”

