Police ‘concerned’ for missing Hastings man with links to Bexhill
The force are seeking to locate 22-year-old Vinnie, who was last seen at his home in Hastings on the evening of Friday, September 26.
Sussex Police said Vinnie also has links to Reading in Berkshire.
Police have asked the public to dial 999 immediately if they see him.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We’re concerned for 22-year-old Vinnie, who was last seen at his home in Hastings on Friday evening.
“He is about 5’10” and has a brown curly mullet.
“He was last seen wearing light blue baggy trousers, a white ‘Hokusai’ jumper and a silver necklace.
“He was not wearing any shoes.
“Vinnie also has links to Bexhill and Reading, in Berkshire.
“Please share and dial 999 if you see him, quoting serial 507 of 27/09.”