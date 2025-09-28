Police ‘concerned’ for missing Hastings man with links to Bexhill

By Matt Pole
Published 28th Sep 2025, 12:55 BST
Sussex Police are ‘concerned’ for a missing man from Hastings who has links to Bexhill.

The force are seeking to locate 22-year-old Vinnie, who was last seen at his home in Hastings on the evening of Friday, September 26.

Most Popular

Sussex Police said Vinnie also has links to Reading in Berkshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police have asked the public to dial 999 immediately if they see him.

Police are concerned for 22-year-old Vinnie. Picture courtesy of Sussex Policeplaceholder image
Police are concerned for 22-year-old Vinnie. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We’re concerned for 22-year-old Vinnie, who was last seen at his home in Hastings on Friday evening.

“He is about 5’10” and has a brown curly mullet.

“He was last seen wearing light blue baggy trousers, a white ‘Hokusai’ jumper and a silver necklace.

“He was not wearing any shoes.

“Vinnie also has links to Bexhill and Reading, in Berkshire.

“Please share and dial 999 if you see him, quoting serial 507 of 27/09.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice