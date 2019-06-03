Police concerned for missing Hove teenager

Sussex Police are searching for a teenager missing from her home in Hove.

Tia Thomas, 13, was last seen at her home in Hove at 3pm on Sunday (June 2), police said.

She is described by police as white, 4ft 6ins tall, of slim build and with shoulder-length, fair hair which she sometimes wears in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing a khaki bomber jacket, white tube top, black leggings and black Vans trainers and carrying a nude-coloured bag, police said.

If you see Tia or have information on where she could be please report online or call 101 quoting 1175 of 02/06.