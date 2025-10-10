Police ‘concerned’ for missing man from Storrington

Sussex Police are ‘concerned’ for a missing man from Storrington.

The force are seeking to locate 39-year-old Mark, who was last seen at around 7.30pm on Thursday, October 9.

Police have asked the public to dial 999 immediately if they see Mark or have any information on his whereabouts.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are concerned for Mark, who has been reported missing from Storrington.

“Mark, 39, is described as having a small beard, with tattoos on his cheeks.

“It is unknown what he may be wearing.

“He was last seen at around 7.30pm on Thursday (9 October).

“If you can help us find him, please call 999 quoting serial 137 of 10/10.”