Police ‘concerned’ for missing Steyning man with links to Pulborough, Storrington, Horsham, Crawley and Horley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police are ‘concerned’ for a missing man from Steyning.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said Peter, 67, was last seen in Water Lane, Storrington, on Tuesday afternoon (January 28).

Peter also has links to Pulborough, Storrington, Horsham, Crawley and Horley, the force added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Have you seen Peter, 67, who has been reported missing from his home in Steyning?

Have you seen Peter, 67, who has been reported missing from his home in Steyning? Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“He was last seen in Water Lane, Storrington, on Tuesday afternoon (28 January).

“Peter is slim, 5’ 8”, with grey hair. He has links to Pulborough, Storrington, Steyning, Horsham, Crawley and Horley.

“Officers are concerned for his welfare.

“If you have seen Peter or know where he is, please call 101 quoting serial 590 of 28/01.”