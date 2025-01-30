Police ‘concerned’ for missing Steyning man with links to Pulborough, Storrington, Horsham, Crawley and Horley

Sussex Police are ‘concerned’ for a missing man from Steyning.

Police said Peter, 67, was last seen in Water Lane, Storrington, on Tuesday afternoon (January 28).

Peter also has links to Pulborough, Storrington, Horsham, Crawley and Horley, the force added.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Have you seen Peter, 67, who has been reported missing from his home in Steyning?

