Police ‘concerned’ for missing Steyning man with links to Pulborough, Storrington, Horsham, Crawley and Horley
Sussex Police are ‘concerned’ for a missing man from Steyning.
Police said Peter, 67, was last seen in Water Lane, Storrington, on Tuesday afternoon (January 28).
Peter also has links to Pulborough, Storrington, Horsham, Crawley and Horley, the force added.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Have you seen Peter, 67, who has been reported missing from his home in Steyning?
“He was last seen in Water Lane, Storrington, on Tuesday afternoon (28 January).
“Peter is slim, 5’ 8”, with grey hair. He has links to Pulborough, Storrington, Steyning, Horsham, Crawley and Horley.
“Officers are concerned for his welfare.
“If you have seen Peter or know where he is, please call 101 quoting serial 590 of 28/01.”