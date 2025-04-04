Police 'concerned' for missing woman with links to Crawley last seen leaving East Surrey Hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are ‘concerned’ for a missing woman who has links to Crawley and was last seen leaving East Surrey Hospital.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Surrey Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding 30-year-old Elizabeth.

Elizabeth, who is also known as Sara, was last seen on Wednesday (April 2) leaving East Surrey Hospital at around 7.10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surrey Police are concerned for Elizabeth’s welfare and would like the public’s help to find her.

Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding 30-year-old Elizabeth. Picture courtesy of Surrey Police

She is described by Surrey Police as 5ft 4’ tall and of a medium build.

She has long black hair, and was last seen wearing a black long sleeve top with a black gilet, a long black skirt with black boots and speaking with an American accent.

Surrey Police believe Elizabeth is travelling by foot.

If you have seen Elizabeth, or have any information on where the force may find her, please DM Surrey Police quoting PR/45250039148.

If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.