Police 'concerned' for missing woman with links to Crawley last seen leaving East Surrey Hospital
Surrey Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding 30-year-old Elizabeth.
Elizabeth, who is also known as Sara, was last seen on Wednesday (April 2) leaving East Surrey Hospital at around 7.10pm.
Surrey Police are concerned for Elizabeth’s welfare and would like the public’s help to find her.
She is described by Surrey Police as 5ft 4’ tall and of a medium build.
She has long black hair, and was last seen wearing a black long sleeve top with a black gilet, a long black skirt with black boots and speaking with an American accent.
Surrey Police believe Elizabeth is travelling by foot.
If you have seen Elizabeth, or have any information on where the force may find her, please DM Surrey Police quoting PR/45250039148.
If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.