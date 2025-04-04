Police 'concerned' for missing woman with links to Crawley last seen leaving East Surrey Hospital

By Matt Pole
Published 4th Apr 2025, 12:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are ‘concerned’ for a missing woman who has links to Crawley and was last seen leaving East Surrey Hospital.

Surrey Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding 30-year-old Elizabeth.

Elizabeth, who is also known as Sara, was last seen on Wednesday (April 2) leaving East Surrey Hospital at around 7.10pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Surrey Police are concerned for Elizabeth’s welfare and would like the public’s help to find her.

Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding 30-year-old Elizabeth. Picture courtesy of Surrey PolicePolice are appealing for the public’s help in finding 30-year-old Elizabeth. Picture courtesy of Surrey Police
Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding 30-year-old Elizabeth. Picture courtesy of Surrey Police

She is described by Surrey Police as 5ft 4’ tall and of a medium build.

She has long black hair, and was last seen wearing a black long sleeve top with a black gilet, a long black skirt with black boots and speaking with an American accent.

Surrey Police believe Elizabeth is travelling by foot.

If you have seen Elizabeth, or have any information on where the force may find her, please DM Surrey Police quoting PR/45250039148.

If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice