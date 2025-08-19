Police ‘concerned’ for missing Worthing teen who has links to Shoreham
The force are seeking to locate 15-year-old Lily-May, who was last seen at midday on Monday (August 18).
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Have you seen missing Lily-May who has been reported missing from Worthing?
“The 15-year-old was last seen at midday on Monday (18 August).
“Lily-May is described as 5'4" with shoulder length brown hair, and wears glasses.
“She was last seen wearing a black crop top, trousers, and black trainers, and may be carrying a bag with her.
“Officers are concerned for her welfare, and believed she also has links to the Shoreham area.
“Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 1467 of 18/08.”