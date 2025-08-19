Police ‘concerned’ for missing Worthing teen who has links to Shoreham

Sussex Police are ‘concerned’ for a missing Worthing teen who they believe also has links to the Shoreham area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force are seeking to locate 15-year-old Lily-May, who was last seen at midday on Monday (August 18).

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Have you seen missing Lily-May who has been reported missing from Worthing?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The 15-year-old was last seen at midday on Monday (18 August).

Have you seen missing Lily-May who has been reported missing from Worthing? Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“Lily-May is described as 5'4" with shoulder length brown hair, and wears glasses.

“She was last seen wearing a black crop top, trousers, and black trainers, and may be carrying a bag with her.

“Officers are concerned for her welfare, and believed she also has links to the Shoreham area.

“Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 1467 of 18/08.”