Police ‘concerned for the welfare’ of missing 80-year-old man from Shermanbury with links to Horsham

Sussex Police are ‘concerned for the welfare’ of a missing 80-year-old man from Shermanbury who has links to Horsham.

Police are seeking to locate Geoffrey, who was last seen yesterday afternoon (June 4).

Sussex Police have asked the public to dial 999 if you see him.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Geoffrey, who is 80 and missing from Shermanbury near Horsham.

“He was last seen this afternoon (Wednesday, 4 June).

“Geoffrey is 5'7", of slim build, with a grey beard.

“He is believed to be wearing a navy blue/dark jacket, dark coloured trousers, brown walking boots and carrying a carrier bag.

“Geoffrey also has links to Horsham and may be using the buses.

“If you see Geoffrey, we ask you call 999, quoting serial 1030 of 04/06.”