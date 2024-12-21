Police ‘concerned for the welfare’ of missing Chichester man

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Police are ‘concerned for the welfare’ of a missing man from Chichester.

Roy, 62, was reported missing on Wednesday, December 18 – but hasn’t been seen since Sunday, December 8, the force said

Police believe he might be staying with friends, and are making enquiries to check that he is ‘safe and well’.

Police are concerned for the welfare of Roy, who lives in Chichester and hasn’t been seen since December 8. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“Roy is 6’, of medium to large build, and has short grey hair, a short grey beard and wears glasses.

“Anyone who has information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting serial 442 of 18/12.”

