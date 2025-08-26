Police conduct extra patrols over bank holiday weekend after boats broken into in Eastbourne

Police conducted extra patrols in Eastbourne over the bank holiday weekend following reports of boats being broken into at the Quay at Sovereign Harbour.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “In addition to regular patrols across your town this Bank Holiday Weekend, officers have been conducting extra patrols of Sovereign Harbour following a small number of reports of boats being broken into down at the Quay.

"During the course of their patrols, officers completed reassurance foot patrols around the area, as well as speaking to both businesses and residents in the area, to not only offer crime prevention advice and support, but to conduct enquiries into the recent break ins.

"Tips to consider: Remove personal possessions or fishing equipment from your boat when not in use.

"Keep an up to date inventory of your boat’s contents, in the event of a theft this will help you ascertain what’s gone missing.

"Ensure that your boat insurance provides adequate protection against theft.

"Using locks, or alarms are a great way to deter potential thieves, examples include using a deadbolt type lock to prevent entry to your cabin area, or fuel cap locks to help prevent theft of fuel.

"Boat owners and residents in the area are asked to report anything suspicious in the area to Police online, or by calling us on 101 (non-emergency) and by calling 999 in an emergency.”