Police conduct hi-visibility patrols in Crawley after ‘reports of anti-social behaviour’

By Matt Pole
Published 8th Apr 2025, 14:25 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2025, 14:33 BST
Sussex Police have conducted hi-visibility patrols in Crawley after ‘recent reports of anti-social behaviour’.

Officers have been conducting patrols around Maidenbower Park and Maidenbower Square to provide ‘reassurance’ to local residents.

The force have advised the public to report any crimes, issues, and incidents by using their online web forms, or by dialling 101, or 999 in an emergency

“Officers wanted to provided reassurance to the local community and members of public and are advised to report any crimes, issues and incidents using our online web forms: https://orlo.uk/4OOeR or call 101 or in an emergency call 999."

