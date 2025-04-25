Police conduct patrols around Eastbourne Sports Park following reports of criminal damage and anti-social behaviour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Police have conducted patrols around Eastbourne Sports Park following reports of criminal damage and anti-social behaviour (ASB).

The Police confirmed that following the patrols, officers were able to identify those involved whose ‘actions will be addressed to help prevent re-offending’.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Earlier this week, officers took to patrols around Eastbourne Sports Park, in response to recent reports from the venue and park users around both ASB and criminal damage.

"Following Police enquiries, community reporting, and a clear line of enquiry in the form of CCTV; Officers have been able to identify those involved whose actions will be addressed to help prevent re-offending.

"Interventions with youngsters involved in ASB or crime may include referrals to youth offending teams, the youth justice service or community resolutions.

"We understand that ASB and criminal damage can, and does negatively impact communities and can significantly affect residents’ quality of life.

"Your local teams continue to conduct frequent patrols throughout the day and evening, and will take action to address reports of ASB or crimes in progress - we continue to encourage members of public to contact us if they witness or become victim of any ASB or criminal damage.”