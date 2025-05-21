Police conduct patrols around Pevensey Castle following anti-social behaviour reports

Police have conducted patrols around Pevensey Castle following reports of anti-social behaviour in the area.

Police said the patrols aimed at deterring anti-social behaviour and identifying individuals were undertaken following reports of people climbing the walls and attempting to access the site after hours.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “Not only is this dangerous as the site has varying heights and uneven surfaces, behaviours such as these also increase the erosion of the building itself.

“This is a site of historical significance and encourages visitors to learn more about the history of the local area, and whilst patrols in areas of historic or heritage across the district continue into the summer months, we continue to encourage members of public to report any ASB or criminality around these types of locations.

“If anti-social behaviour is observed in the castle or in the surrounding areas, please report on 101, or online.

“In an emergency or crime in action always call 999.”