Police conduct patrols at ‘Big Park’ in Peacehaven following reports of crime and anti-social behaviour
Police added that officers have also been conducting enquiries during their patrols following reports of attempted theft of vehicles, and reports of a vehicle break in the last few days to identify any lines of enquiry and any individuals involved.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “Not only are patrols aimed at identifying those involved; but are also in place to act as a deterrent to those committing crime and causing ASB in the area, and offer communities reassurances that reports are taken seriously.
“We understand that ASB can, and does negatively impact communities and can significantly affect residents’ quality of life.
“Local teams continue to conduct frequent patrols throughout the day and evening, and will take action to address reports of ASB or crimes in progress.
“Your reports matter, and we continue to encourage members of public to contact us if they witness or become victim of any vehicle crime, ASB or criminal damage.”