Police confirm 124 people arrested across Crawley and Mid Sussex in week after Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mid Sussex Police have announced that 124 people were arrested across Crawley and Mid Sussex in the week after Christmas.

Police made the announcement on Facebook on Thursday, January 2, saying: “Over the past seven days, 124 people have been arrested across Crawley and Mid Sussex. These are just a few of the offences: assault, theft from shop, stalking, criminal damage, drink/drugs driving, possession of drugs.”

Police said people who have witnessed or been the victim of crime should make a report by calling 101, visiting www.sussex.police.uk/ro/report or calling 999 in an emergency.