Police continue patrols in Newhaven in response to anti-social behaviour

This week patrols have taken place around school finishing time, and into the afternoon where residents have highlighted a number of issues around ASB, police report.

According to Lewes Police: “A number of hours have already been given to patrolling, both on foot and in marked cars to not only act as a deterrent, but to identify and disrupt those causing ASB in your town.

“We know the effects ASB can have on local communities, and we continue to thank residents for highlighting and reporting areas of concern; all reports help to direct these patrols in areas which has seen an increase in ASB.”