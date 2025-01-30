Police continue to investigate reports of criminal damage in Southwater

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Police are continuing to investigate reports of criminal damage in Southwater.

Officers were called over a report that a Toyota Rav 4 had been hit with an object thrown from Cripplegate Lane.

Police said a second vehicle may also have been damaged at a similar time, about 7.30pm on the January 11, 2025.

Officers attended and carried out searches but the suspects, believed to be a group of four or five teenage boys, had left the area.

Thankfully, no one was harmed and if any other motorists were affected, they are asked to contact Sussex Police.

Witnesses or anyone with information, particularly anyone with relevant CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell footage in the area at the time, are asked to come forward.

Information can be reported to the force on the Sussex Police website, quoting serial 960 of 11/01.