More than a dozen arrests have been made as the police continue to crackdown on crime and anti-social behaviour in Littlehampton.

Operation Sonar was launched at the end of 2023 – an initiative dedicated to ‘understanding the challenges faced by the local community’. This involves police officers working with them and partners to ‘find sustainable and long-term solutions’, surrounding anti-social behaviour and violent crime – ‘specifically in the town centre’.

"Our work to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour in Littlehampton continues,” an Arun Police statement read.

"Across the last three months, as part of Operation Sonar, officers working as part of and alongside the neighbourhood policing team have made 17 arrests for offences including shoplifting, burglary, failing to appear, breach of a community order, and drug related offences.”

The police have revealed that a 38-year-old man – of no fixed abode – was arrested in connection with 15 charges for ‘various offences’ – including ‘multiple vehicle interferences’.

He was due to appear before Worthing Magistrates’ Court on Monday, February 10.

The police added: “Officers also seized an e-bike and have conducted a number of cuckooing checks along with stop searches in the area.

“Our work is ongoing, and we will continue with patrols and proactive work to safeguard our communities.

“If you experience or witness a crime, please report this to us via 101 or online – www.sussex.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/. In an emergency call 999.”