Police cordon off section of road following assault in Eastbourne

Sussex Police have cordoned off a section of Langney Road after a man was assaulted at 1am on Thursday, October 9.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed that officers will be carrying out house to house enquiries and seeking CCTV in an effort to ‘understand the circumstances and locate those involved, including the potential victim’.
The spokesperson added: “If you have CCTV or dashcam footage, or any information please contact police on 101, quoting serial 47 of 9 October.”
