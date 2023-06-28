Sussex Police detectives investigating a rape in Bognor Regis have launched an appeal for witnesses today (June 28).

Sussex Police officers. Photo: Sussex Police

The appeal comes after police were called in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, June 20, after a victim reported being raped by an unknown man on the beach.

The incident took place around 00.35am in an area of The Esplanade, between the junctions with Lennox Street and Clarence Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police say the victim is being supported by specialist officers while the investigation proceeds.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward, including anyone who may have seen any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time.

They say the suspect is a man his late twenties or thirties, approximately 5’ 10”, of slim build with light brown hair. At the time, he was wearing grey jogging bottoms and a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Costa.