Police discover large quantity of bikes and other items following report of suspicious activity at storage container in Sussex

All of the items, which were uncovered in Brighton, have been seized and it is suspected that they were stolen.

Police are now hoping to return them to their rightful owners.

A wider investigation remains ongoing, and a suspect has been identified.

If you recognise any of the bikes, wheels, skis, or the skateboard, or if you have any information that could help us reunite the items, contact police online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 432 of 11/09.

