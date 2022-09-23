Police dog and drone deployed as person arrested in Broadbridge Heath
A person has been arrested after people were seen trying car doors in Broadbridge Heath in the early hours yesterday (Thursday).
Horsham Police say that a police drone and dog unit were deployed in the area when people were spotted in the village at around 2.30am trying to open car doors and then trying the doors of local houses.
A spokesperson said: “Officers attended and with the help of the dog unit, ring doorbell footage and a police drone, one person, who is not from Sussex, was arrested.”