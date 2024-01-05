Police dogs and a drone was used to search for a suspect after a collision on the A22 in East Sussex.

Sussex Police said emergency services were called to the A22 near Lower Dicker, shortly before 5.30pm on Wednesday (January 3), to a report of a two-vehicle collision.

"One person was assessed by the ambulance service, while the occupants of the other vehicle ran from the scene,” a police spokesperson said.

"A widespread search was carried out involving the police drone, but they have not been located at this time.”

Sussex Police news (Sussex World / stock image)

Police dogs were also pictured at the scene on Wednesday evening. The road has since reopened.