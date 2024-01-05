Police dogs and drone search after A22 collision: No suspects found
Sussex Police said emergency services were called to the A22 near Lower Dicker, shortly before 5.30pm on Wednesday (January 3), to a report of a two-vehicle collision.
"One person was assessed by the ambulance service, while the occupants of the other vehicle ran from the scene,” a police spokesperson said.
"A widespread search was carried out involving the police drone, but they have not been located at this time.”
Police dogs were also pictured at the scene on Wednesday evening. The road has since reopened.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, ‘or has relevant dashcam footage’, is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 976 of 03/01.