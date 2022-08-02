Police dogs help track down drugs suspects on the A27 at Fontwell

Two police dogs have helped helped track down drugs suspects following a vehicle stop on the A27 at Fontwell Sussex Police has reported.

Officers from Sussex Roads Policing Unit were alerted to a vehicle linked to suspected county lines drugs supply at 11.20pm on Wednesday, July 27, police added.

Police said that the team stopped the vehicle, but the driver and the passenger inside attempted to run from the scene.

A driver was detained at the roadside, but the passenger ran through a hedgerow by the roadside, police added.

Sussex Police said that RPU officers Sergeant Steven Creal, PC Paul Waltho, PC Juliet Edie and PC Steven Bucksey conducted a search of the vehicle, finding a large quantity of cash and a burner mobile phone.

Meanwhile Sergeant Matt Songhurst, from the Sussex Police Dogs Unit, was called in to help find and detain the passenger, police added.

Sgt Songhurst said: “I arrived at the scene with PD Perry, a three-year-old German Shepherd, and he immediately got to work to find the passenger.

“He found the suspect hiding after he attempted to run through a hedgerow, and we were able to arrest him.

“Meanwhile PD Ezra, a three-year-old Cocker Spaniel, helped search the area, and located a package which had been discarded.

“It contained multiple deal bags of what we believe to be crack cocaine and heroin.

“Thanks to PD Perry and PD Ezra we were able to arrest the two suspects and ensure that we gathered evidence of their involvement in drug dealing.”

Sussex Police have said that a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and possessing a class A drug with intent to supply. He has been nailed, pending further enquiries.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of money laundering, possessing a class A drug with intent to supply, driving while over the prescribed limit for drugs, and driving while disqualified, police added.

Investigator Neil Carter said: “These arrests showed great teamwork between our RPU officers and our police dogs. It demonstrates our determination to disrupt the supply of class A drugs which cause so much harm and crime in our communities.