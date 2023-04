Sussex Police have doubled its reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man wanted in relation to a serious assault.

Theo Black, a 32-year-old, who has links to North Chailey, Brighton and Crawley, is wanted in relation to a serious assault.

A reward of £1,000 is now being offered for information on his whereabouts.

Theo is around 5’11”, of medium build and has dark facial hair.

He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck, which reads "gift of god".