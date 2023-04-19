Police double reward money for information leading to man's arrest for numerous offences in East Sussex

Sussex Police have doubled the reward for information that leads to the arrest of Stephen Wood who has committed numerous offences in East Sussex.

Wood, 33, of no fixed address, is wanted in relation to a number of offences in the Eastbourne and Wealden areas, including robbery, burglary, public order and shoplifting.

Wood is 5’ 8”, of medium build, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police also reported that Wood has links to Hastings as well.

Sussex Police have increased the reward for information that leads to the arrest of Stephen Wood who has committed numerous offences in East Sussex.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are now offering a £1000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Stephen Wood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad