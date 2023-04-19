Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation
24 minutes ago Ofcom BGT complaints surge after man sets himself on fire
1 hour ago Security officers at Heathrow airport to walk out for further 8 days
1 hour ago Civil Service to vote on strike action over pay
2 hours ago One of Britain’s last D-Day veterans Joe Cattini dies aged 100
3 hours ago Spotify down: users experience problems with music streaming platform

Police double reward money for information leading to man's arrest for numerous offences in East Sussex

Sussex Police have doubled the reward for information that leads to the arrest of Stephen Wood who has committed numerous offences in East Sussex.

By Sam Pole
Published 19th Apr 2023, 16:02 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 16:34 BST

Wood, 33, of no fixed address, is wanted in relation to a number of offences in the Eastbourne and Wealden areas, including robbery, burglary, public order and shoplifting.

Wood is 5’ 8”, of medium build, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police also reported that Wood has links to Hastings as well.

Most Popular
Sussex Police have increased the reward for information that leads to the arrest of Stephen Wood who has committed numerous offences in East Sussex.Sussex Police have increased the reward for information that leads to the arrest of Stephen Wood who has committed numerous offences in East Sussex.
Sussex Police have increased the reward for information that leads to the arrest of Stephen Wood who has committed numerous offences in East Sussex.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are now offering a £1000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Stephen Wood.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"If you see Wood, or know where he might be, please dial 999 and quote serial 337 of 10/04.”