Police double reward money for information leading to man's arrest for numerous offences in East Sussex

Wood, 33, of no fixed address, is wanted in relation to a number of offences in the Eastbourne and Wealden areas, including robbery, burglary, public order and shoplifting.
Wood is 5’ 8”, of medium build, and has brown hair and blue eyes.
Police also reported that Wood has links to Hastings as well.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are now offering a £1000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Stephen Wood.
"If you see Wood, or know where he might be, please dial 999 and quote serial 337 of 10/04.”